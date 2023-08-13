Helen Skelton departs BBC Radio 5 Live show to spend more time with her children

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Super League – DW Stadium

Helen Skelton has broadcast her final show for BBC Radio 5 Live “for now” in a bid to spend more time with her children.

The TV and radio presenter, 40, has hosted the Sunday morning programme for the past year after taking over the slot from former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

During the last show, her fellow 5 Live presenter Steve Crossman admitted he was emotional that she was leaving, to which she replied: “I know, I don’t want to but an eight-year-old will be happy about it.”

Helen Skelton is leaving Radio 5 Live (Peter Byrne/PA)

When later asked how she was feeling, she added: “I’m not all right about it but you know, needs must.

“The juggle is real. An eight-year-old with a sideline needs me.”

At the end of her show, she said: “That’s it for me on Sundays for now. Thank you for your company over the last year, I’ve loved every minute of our time together on this show…

“Thank you to all of the team, thank you to all of you. Maybe we’ll meet again soon. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional.”

Crossman praised Skelton before she departed, saying it was “so wonderful” working with her and that she will be “massively missed”.

Skelton co-parents her three children with her former husband Richie Myler after they announced last year that they were “no longer a couple”.

Helen Skelton competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The Countryfile and Blue Peter star wrote on her Instagram story at the time: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Skelton and 33-year-old rugby league player Myler have three children – eight-year-old son Ernie, six-year-old Louis and daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December 2021.

Last year, Skelton competed on Strictly Come Dancing and finished as a runner-up with her professional partner Gorka Marquez.