Fans in frenzy as Swift announces release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent fans into meltdown at her final show at the SoFi Stadium in California, after announcing a release date for the re-recorded version of her 2014 album, 1989.

The singer confirmed online speculation at the event in Los Angeles on Wednesday August 9, written as 8/9 in the US.

As the show neared its end, Swift thanked fans for their ongoing support as she continues with the ambitious task of reclaiming her entire back catalogue.

“I hear so many people talking about how much they wanted to come to the show because of you guys, and the joy and the friendship and the openheartedness with which you guys have approached this tour,” she said.

“You’re making friendship bracelets and trading them… you’re dancing with each other, you’re making friends with the people next to you.

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you ?! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

“It’s really beautiful.

“You got so into it and you dress up and the fact that you care so much is what has made this tour so special for me… so thank you.

“I figured it would be fun but I did know it would be like this.”

She continued: “The last time I was pleasantly surprised by what you guys had done was when I announced that I was going to be re-recording (my albums).

“The way you embraced that and the way you have celebrated that and really decided that it was your fight too and you were 100% behind me – it was so generous of you.

“So here we are tonight on the last night of the US leg of The Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day…”

The screens behind her then showed the album cover for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which will be available from October 27.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

1989 is Swift’s fifth studio album, and features hit songs including Blank Space, Bad Blood and Shake It Off.

She began the mammoth re-recording process after the recordings were acquired by prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label.

Last month she announced the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), originally released in 2010.

Throughout the more than three-hour show on Wednesday, Swift treated fans to hits from across her extensive back catalogue.

She began with tracks from her seventh studio album, Lover, opening with Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince before launching into Cruel Summer.

Her tour sets have consistently run to more than three hours as she goes through her extensive back catalogue, dividing the shows into sections for each album.

She then moved seamlessly through the albums Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, and Midnights.

Pyrotechnics flared as she stormed round the stage, cycling through multiple sparkling outfits.

Taylor Swift is the first artist ever to sell out six performances in a row at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Swift is the first artist ever to sell out six performances in a row at SoFi, which was the venue for the 2022 Super Bowl.

Fans at The Eras Tour shows have been encouraged to take and trade handmade friendship bracelets, with thousands posting their exchanges online in previous days.

Big Hollywood names have also been seen sharing bracelets and enjoying the California shows, including Channing Tatum, Cameron Diaz, Hilary Duff, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams.

Swift has been supported by US rock trio Haim – made up of sisters Alana, Este and Danielle Haim, who also provided support on Wednesday.

Her presence in Los Angeles has prompted fan celebrations across the city in the past week, including a special pop-up exhibit at the Grammy Museum, special themed cupcakes, and exercise classes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also reported to have taken part in a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class while on holiday in LA.