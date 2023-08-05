Riley Keough officially named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Riley Keough has been officially named as the sole trustee of the estate of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley.

The appointment was approved during a hearing on Friday, according to documents obtained by the PA news agency.

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54 and was laid to rest at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 22.

Four days after the funeral, her mother Priscilla filed court documents disputing a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust.

The amendment removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with her two eldest children – Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough agreed to a settlement in May.

Keough was officially named as sole trustee by judge Lynn Healey Scaduto during a hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

Earlier this month a Los Angeles coroner ruled that Lisa Marie Presley had died of complications from weight loss surgery she had several years ago.