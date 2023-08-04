Church of Scientology describes Leah Remini claims as ‘pure lunacy’

Over Her Dead Body premiere – Los Angeles

The Church of Scientology has described claims made against it by actor Leah Remini as “allegations of pure lunacy”.

Remini, known for US sitcoms including The King Of Queens and Kevin Can Wait, has filed a lawsuit against the organisation and its leader David Miscavige.

In a statement, the actor said she had endured 17 years of “psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation” which had “significantly” impacted her life and career.

Her statement read: “I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last.”

On Thursday, the Church of Scientology’s response described Remini as “an anti-free speech bigot” and a “horrible person”.

The statement read: “This lawsuit is ludicrous and the allegations pure lunacy.

“The Church is not intimidated by Remini’s latest act of blatant harassment and attempt to prevent truthful free speech.”

The statement also accused Remini of profiting from her “fabrications”.

In her lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, the actor accused the Church of “mob-style operations and attacks” on her and other “victims and survivors”.

The complaint alleges attacks on Remini were activated by the Church’s Office of Special Affairs (OSA) and their operatives meant to “totally restrain and muzzle,” “obliterate,” and “ruin” her.

She said: “With this lawsuit, I hope to protect my rights as afforded by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology.

“I feel strongly that the banner of religious freedom does not give anyone license to intimidate, harass and abuse those who exercise their First Amendment rights.”