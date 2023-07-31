Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dara O’Briain reflects on watching All-Ireland football final with TV stars

ShowbizPublished:

Comedian Patrick Kielty described the match as the ‘Irish Superbowl’.

Dara O'Briain
Dara O'Briain

Dara O’Briain said he was “delighted” to be part of the first BBC national broadcast of an All-Ireland Gaelic football final alongside TV stars Paul Mescal, Adrian Dunbar and Patrick Kielty.

The Irish comedian, 51, shared a picture with Oscar-nominated actor Mescal, Line Of Duty’s Dunbar and RTE’s new Late Late Show presenter Kielty after the four watched from the stands as Dublin edged rivals Kerry to reclaim the title at Croke Park in Dublin.

On Twitter, O’Briain wrote: “Wonderful afternoon at the All-Ireland football final yesterday.

“Delighted to be part of the first BBC national broadcast of the final, and to be in such good company.”

He joked: “Obviously after the final we all parted company quietly to return to our homes and reflect; and I am not HANGIN’.”

It comes after the group were praised for their appearance during the BBC’s coverage ahead of the match.

Normal People star Mescal, who played Gaelic football at a “high level”, said he had lined up against some of the Dublin players “for my sins”.

He told the BBC: “For a lot of us, it was the defining factor of my childhood and teenage years. I’ve marked (players) Con O’Callaghan, (Ryan) Basquel and Cormac Costello.

“They are fantastic footballers, but they’re very difficult to mark.”

Mescal said it was “so hard to quantify” how much he missed playing the game, adding: “The world of acting and Gaelic football don’t seem to match up very well.

“I broke my jaw two days before starting my final year of drama school and that was the nail in the coffin.”

Meanwhile, Kielty described the final as a “bucket list event” for people in and outside of Ireland.

“This is the Irish Superbowl,” he told the BBC.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News