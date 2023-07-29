Notification Settings

Stars celebrate with Stormzy at 30th birthday gala

ShowbizPublished:

Jonathan Ross, Bugzy Malone, Judi Love and a host more stars celebrated the icon’s birthday at the gala event.

#TheMikeGala

Stars from across Britain joined award-winning musician Stormzy to celebrate his 30th birthday in central London on Friday night.

Documentary maker Louis Theroux, rapper Bugzy Malone, presenter Alison Hammond and many more showed their love to the icon at #TheMikeGala.

At the event at the Biltmore Hotel Mayfair, Stormzy told reporters how he spent his birthday and what he plans to do now he has turned 30.

He told the PA news agency: “It was nice, we went to Mr Charles, one of my favourite restaurants and we ate some food and we had some shots, because I do like a shot.

Rapper Bugzy Malone (Ian West/ PA)
Presenter and comedian Judi Love (Ian West/ PA)

“This year was the best year for gifts, I got some very thoughtful ones from my loved ones.

“… I just want to do whatever God’s will is for me so just more prayer, more prayer.”

Louis Theroux (Ian West/ PA)
Athlete Dina Asher-Smith (Ian West/ PA)

Other than his three number one albums, he created the Stormzy Scholarship, which helps fund British students of African decent to go to the University of Cambridge to study.

So far six students have gone through the scholarship with 30 spots pledged over the next three years.

Alison Hammond and her son Aiden (Ian West/ PA)
Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas (Ian West/ PA)

Stormzy also runs the Merky Foundation, which helps organisations strive for justice reform and black empowerment, and fight racial inequality in the UK.

Jonathan Ross (Ian West/ PA)
Presenter Zeze Millz (Ian West/ PA)
