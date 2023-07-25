Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shane MacGowan’s wife thanks fans for support as he receives hospital care

ShowbizPublished:

MacGowan has used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall.

Therese MacGowan funeral
Therese MacGowan funeral

The wife of The Pogues star Shane MacGowan has thanked well wishers for their support as the singer continues to receive hospital care.

Victoria Mary Clarke posted an image on Twitter of her smiling alongside the Irish singer as he lay in a bed dressed in a medical gown.

She previously told the Irish Sunday Mirror that MacGowan was out of the intensive care unit and was “doing well” but did not specific the health issue.

In an update posted on Monday, she tweeted: “I just wanted to thank everyone who is sending love and prayers for ⁦@ShaneMacGowan

“We really appreciate it and bless all of you and anyone anywhere who is having health challenges! ⁦@poguesofficial.”

MacGowan has used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall.

From the 1980s, he lead the Irish punk band The Pogues who are best known for their hit song Fairytale Of New York which was released in 1987.

In 2018, The Pogues frontman and journalist Victoria Mary Clarke tied the knot in a small ceremony in Copenhagen in Denmark in front of guests including Johnny Depp.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News