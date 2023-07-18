Gigi Hadid arrested for cannabis possession in the Cayman Islands

76th Cannes Film Festival

Gigi Hadid is “enjoying” the Cayman Islands following an arrest for cannabis possession in the British Overseas Territory, her representative has said.

The 28-year-old model, who has been a host of Netflix competition show Next In Fashion, shared pictures on her Instagram on Tuesday of her holiday which showed her on the beach with friends.

She also wrote: “All’s well that ends well.”

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Hadid’s representative said: “Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC (New York City) with a medical licence.

“It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Hadid began her modelling career aged two after being discovered by Guess co-founder, the Moroccan-born fashion designer Paul Marciano.

She has gone on to work with brands including Versace, Chanel, Fendi and Marc Jacobs and made more than 30 cover appearances for various international editions of Vogue.