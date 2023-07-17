Amol Rajan will not try to ‘out-savage’ Paxman as new University Challenge host

Amol Rajan

Amol Rajan has said he will not try to “out-savage” Jeremy Paxman, ahead of the airing of his first episode as quiz master on University Challenge.

The BBC journalist, 40, hailed his predecessor as a “giant of broadcasting” but said he would approach contestants with “a certain amount of affection”.

Rajan was announced last year as the new host of the popular quiz show, taking over from Paxman, who fronted the show for 29 years.

He is the third person to present the main series of the programme in its 61-year history. Bamber Gascoigne had launched the quiz in 1962.

Speaking to The One Show on Monday ahead of the airing of his first episode, Rajan said he had had a “sweet” phone call with Paxman after landing the role, and promised he would try not to “screw it up”.

“(Paxman) is a giant of broadcasting; such an enormous heroic figure in our culture,” he said.

“I had two messages… one is ‘thank you for passing the show on in such great condition… the ratings are great, the show’s format is as solid as ever’.

“But the other thing is I’ll try not to screw it up.”

Throughout his tenure on University Challenge, Paxman was known for his biting remarks and exasperated reactions to incorrect answers from contestants.

Asked about his own presenting style, Rajan said: “I don’t know if I can out-savage (Paxman). I’m going to be me.

“I’ve got a rule – I’m going to do put-downs, A, if they deserve it and B, if I really knew the answer.

Jeremy Paxman was well known for his biting remarks to contestants (Yui Mok/PA)

“I think if you like to have a scathing put-down and you’re making up that you knew the answer, people were about to be able to tell.

“But you’ve got to do it with a certain amount of affection – and these young people… are so amazing.

“They’re not from wealthy backgrounds necessarily. They’re incredibly clever and they just want to have a good time.

“So I’m trying to kind of be a friend to them, but I’m also the boss and so if they do say something embarrassing – as I have once or twice been told off myself – I will tell them off.”

Rajan said he had not yet seen the first episode, and would be watching with his son Winston.

He added that the moment will be “poignant” after the death of his father last year.

“(My father) came to this country (with) family values, aspirations, and a real belief in education and knowledge,” he said.

“And I think the reason University Challenge specifically means so much to me is it kind of embodied what he sacrificed to come to this country for, and so it’s going to be a bit sad that he’s not there tonight.

“But to be doing this. I know if he was watching he’d absolutely love it.”

University Challenge returns at 8.30pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Tackling the tough questions will be 28 new student teams from universities across the country, from Aberdeen to Southampton.

The show has a new set and title sequence, but its format will remain the same, with contestants expected to buzz in and answer questions on a vast array of subjects.

Rajan also presents Radio 4’s flagship Today programme and Amol Rajan Interviews, and has hosted BBC podcasts on subjects including education, climate change, fairness and population.

In 2020, he appeared as a contestant on a celebrity Christmas special of University Challenge, but his team from Downing College, Cambridge, lost to Durham University.

In May 2021, Paxman announced he was being treated for Parkinson’s disease but said his symptoms were “currently mild”.

It was revealed in an ITV documentary that his doctor diagnosed him with the disease after noticing he was less “exuberant” on University Challenge.