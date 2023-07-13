ITV announces The Emmerdale Village Tour experience opening this summer

Emmerdale

ITV has announced that members of the public will be able to visit the Emmerdale village set for guided tours this summer.

During the 90-minute long tour, visitors will see exterior sets of The Woolpack, Cafe Mainstreet and David’s Shop and get to take photos with a surprise member of the Emmerdale cast.

There is also the chance to embark on the Coronation Street Experience, which offers fans access to replica sets, historic props and costumes from the long-running ITV soap.

First person to guess what our friendly tour guide is saying, gets a free drink on our next tour ?️ pic.twitter.com/9lPP0YUyzP — The Emmerdale Village Tour (@EmmerdaleTour) August 20, 2022

Talking about the summer tours, Neil Curry, guest experience manager from Continuum Attractions said: “Our guests tell us they want to get as close to the shows as possible, they also say that meeting the cast is one of their all time ‘bucket list wishes’, so we thought we’d turn the summer into a soap meet and greet spectacular!

“It’s genuinely the best fun to see the surprise and excitement when our visitors come face to face with one of their favourite cast members on the actual set where they work.”

James Penfold, ITV’s controller commercial, brand licensing added: “We’re really excited to say that some of the biggest names on our shows will be waiting to say ‘hi’ to those lucky enough to get these tickets.

We have a one track mind when it comes to the official Emmerdale tour ? pic.twitter.com/K53ai5Lgku — The Emmerdale Village Tour (@EmmerdaleTour) August 19, 2022

“These are once in a lifetime moments for so many people, a lot who have travelled from the other side of the world to visit us.

“It’s definitely going to be a summer to remember.”

British soap Emmerdale is set in Yorkshire and filming takes place at Harewood House Estate, which is owned by The Earl and Countess of Harewood.

The village set sits close to Leeds and the interior scenes are usually shot at Leeds Studios.