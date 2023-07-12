Notification Settings

Romeo Beckham enjoys day out at Wimbledon with girlfriend and grandmother

Showbiz

The footballer, 20, was among a host of famous faces pictured at the world famous tennis tournament on Tuesday.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Romeo Beckham enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon with his girlfriend and grandmother on the ninth day of the world famous tennis tournament.

The professional footballer, 20, was among a host of famous faces to be pictured in the stands of the All England Club on Tuesday.

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, was pictured sat alongside his partner Mia Regan.

It comes after he signed a one-year deal with Brentford from Inter Miami – the US team co-owned by his father.

Stephen Fry at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

The couple were joined by Sandra Georgina West, David Beckham’s mother.

Other celebrities attending Wimbledon as the quarter-finals got underway included Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Anna Wintour and Stephen Fry.

Sir Trevor McDonald and Sir Cliff Richard on day nine of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

Fry, wearing a pink shirt and brightly coloured, patterned tie, was seated in the Royal Box, as was Dame Anna, who was joined by broadcaster, writer and former politician Sir Trevor Phillips.

Sir Cliff was seated next to veteran broadcaster and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald.

