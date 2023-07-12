Romeo Beckham enjoys day out at Wimbledon with girlfriend and grandmother

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Romeo Beckham enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon with his girlfriend and grandmother on the ninth day of the world famous tennis tournament.

The professional footballer, 20, was among a host of famous faces to be pictured in the stands of the All England Club on Tuesday.

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, was pictured sat alongside his partner Mia Regan.

It comes after he signed a one-year deal with Brentford from Inter Miami – the US team co-owned by his father.

Stephen Fry at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

The couple were joined by Sandra Georgina West, David Beckham’s mother.

Other celebrities attending Wimbledon as the quarter-finals got underway included Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Anna Wintour and Stephen Fry.

Sir Trevor McDonald and Sir Cliff Richard on day nine of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

Fry, wearing a pink shirt and brightly coloured, patterned tie, was seated in the Royal Box, as was Dame Anna, who was joined by broadcaster, writer and former politician Sir Trevor Phillips.