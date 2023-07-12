Late actor Ray Stevenson appears in new trailer for Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka

The Three Musketeers Premiere – London

Late Northern Irish thespian Ray Stevenson appears in the new trailer for Disney’s upcoming live action Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka.

The actor, who died in May at the age of 58, appears as the villainous Baylan Skroll who promises that “war is inevitable” in the two-minute clip.

The series, which follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy, will launch on Disney+ on August 23.

It stars Rosario Dawson in the title role as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Doctor Who star David Tennant.

Once a rebel, always a rebel. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XTNLV6ABfb — Star Wars (@starwars) July 11, 2023

The trailer sees a red lightsaber-wielding Stevenson, confront Dawson’s character – the protege of Anakin Skywalker.

“Anakin spoke highly of you,” Stevenson says.

“I’m not here to discuss my past,” Dawson replies, before the pair do battle.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck.