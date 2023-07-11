Taylor Swift holds ‘album release party’ for re-recorded album at Missouri show

Graham Norton Show – London

Taylor Swift says hosting an “album release party” at a recent US show was “unfathomably special”.

On Friday the US megastar dropped the re-recorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now, which has immediately dominated the charts.

A day after the release, Swift also shared a new video for her song I Can See You, which was one of six new “from the vault” tracks to feature on the album.

It was a Speak Now (my version) album release party at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend, full of surprises ? I got to premiere the video for ‘I Can See You’ on the big screen and hearing the crowd’s reaction to it is something I’ll never forget. THEN @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/buuEmVgMG7 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 10, 2023

She said her weekend show in Kansas City, Missouri, featured the “big screen premiere” of the video, which featured appearances from actors Joey King, Presley Cash, and Twilight star Taylor Lautner.

All three actors also made an appearance at the show.

“It was a Speak Now (my version) album release party at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend, full of surprises,” Swift posted on Monday.

“I got to premiere the video for ‘I Can See You’ on the big screen and hearing the crowd’s reaction to it is something I’ll never forget.

“THEN @JoeyKing, Taylor Lautner and @IAmPresleyCash walked on stage (and there were even a few flips??) to say hi to everyone.

“I got to play Long Live with my incredible band (who are the ones playing on all my re-records too) and it was just so unfathomably special to me.

WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/Vw7SN924sR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 8, 2023

“Singing those words in a stadium full of people who helped me get my music back. Love you all.”

The release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marks the next stage of the US megastar’s ambitious re-record of her entire back catalogue to regain control of her master recordings.

She began the process after the recordings were acquired by the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label.

The masters have since changed hands again after a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital, but Swift has continued with a bid to regain ownership of the music by creating new versions of the songs.

Since its release on Friday Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is already outselling the rest of the top 10 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

We've had the time of our lives breaking records with you ? @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/wTujVZK7Ro — Spotify (@Spotify) July 8, 2023

The album sold 48,000 chart units over the weekend and would mark her 10th number one album, as well as extend her lead as the female solo artist with the second-most number one albums in UK chart history – second only to Madonna.

Streaming platform Spotify also revealed the musician had broken records with the re-released album.

Its official Twitter account said: “On July 7 2023, Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.”