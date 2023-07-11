Hugh Grant revealed as tiny green and orange Oompa-Loompa in Wonka trailer

Graham Norton Show – London

Hugh Grant has been seen in the official trailer for the new movie about Willy Wonka as a tiny CGI Oompa-Loompa, who has green hair and an orange face.

The British actor will star opposite Timothee Chalamet, who takes on the role of the eccentric chocolate factory owner, in Wonka.

The film is based on the beloved children’s book created by Roald Dahl and is set before the opening of Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Former The Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman are also among the star-studded cast.

Paul King, best known for his work on the Paddington films, has directed the prequel.

In the final moments of the clip, Wonka meets Grant’s character – who is trapped in a glass jar – and says: “So you’re the funny little man who’s been following me?”

Love Actually star Grant, who is playing the small humans that are workers at Wonka’s factory in the 1964 book, replies: “I will have you know that I am a perfectly respectful size for an Oompa-Loompa.”

The young Wonka appears not to know the people from Loompaland and so the Oompa-Loompa takes out an instrument and begins doing a dance.

Chalamet, who rose to fame in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name and has since starred in 2021’s Dune, describes Wonka as “something of a magician, inventor and chocolate maker” in the trailer.

Wonka in a red coat and top hat appears to be starting out on his journey to be the famous confectioner when he comes up against a chocolate cartel and teams up with a young girl.

Timothee Chalamet who stars as Willy Wonka. (Ian West/PA)

He is also seen inventing a chocolate that makes you fly and beginning to create a chocolate shop.

In Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, a young boy wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous headquarters run by the mysterious Wonka and staffed by Oompa-Loompas.

In 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Gene Wilder played the title character in the classic film.

Johnny Depp starred in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.