Madonna: I’m on the road to recovery and will reschedule tour dates

ShowbizPublished:

She thanked fans for their ‘positive energy’ and prayers.

Madonna said she will focus on her “health and getting stronger”, and that she is on the road to recovery following a stay in intensive care.

The 64-year-old US superstar announced on Monday that some of her tour dates will now be rescheduled as she recovers at home.

In an Instagram post, Madonna said: “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

