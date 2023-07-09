Notification Settings

Towie star Ferne McCann welcomes first child with partner Lorri Haines

ShowbizPublished:

The reality TV star announced the news on Instagram.

Ferne McCann and Lorri Haines
Ferne McCann and Lorri Haines

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann and her fiance Lorri Haines have announced the birth of a baby girl.

The reality TV star, 32, revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday with a black-and-white video which showed the newborn wriggling around before McCann, Haines and her eldest daughter place their hands on top.

She also confirmed that she gave birth on Thursday, captioning the post: “It’s a girl 06.07.23.”

Property developer Haines praised his partner after giving birth, commenting on the post: “Our baby girl. Proud of you.”

Friends and famous faces also congratulated the couple, including former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson who wrote: “Oh how lovely. Congratulations!”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison also said: “Congratulations guys!!! Another angel.”

McCann and Haines announced their engagement in July 2022 by sharing a photo of the pair in a passionate embrace.

The picture, taken in the French resort of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, also showed off her new diamond engagement ring.

The reality star shares a four-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was given a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burn injuries and three people were temporarily blinded in the incident.

