Fourteen arrests as Trnsmt music festival enters final day

Festival-goers at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Fourteen people have been arrested across the first two days of the Trnsmt music festival in Glasgow, police have confirmed.

Three people, two males and one female aged between 18 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of assault and disorder on Friday evening when Pulp headlined the three-day festival at Glasgow Green.

On Saturday, following heavy rain and thunderstorms, police said 11 arrests had been made of people aged between 15 and 46 accused of offences including assault, disorder and drug offences.

Festival-goers arrive at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow on Sunday (Lesley Martin/PA)

Festival-goers have been arriving for the final day of music acts, including headliners The 1975, with Becky Hill, Jamie Webster and The Kooks performing earlier in the day.

Among those attending, 18-year-old Lewis Prentice, from Ayr, said seeing rock band Kasabian, who played the main stage on Saturday evening before headliner Sam Fender, had “made his life.”

He added: “I’m looking most forward to Jamie Webster and The Kooks (on Sunday).

“Kasabian were absolutely amazing, they were mental. That made my life.”

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Ellie Galloway, from Maybole in Ayrshire, revealed her own unique reaction to seeing rapper Aitch on the main stage on Saturday.

She said: “I did a back flip in the mosh pit at Aitch.”

The teenagers led bemused passengers on a train between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central in a sing-a-long to classic Oasis tracks including Don’t Look Back In Anger and Half The World Away as the warmed up for their third day at the festival.

On Saturday festival-goers had to contend with heavy mud as Glasgow Green turned into swamp, but there will be a little respite for music-lovers on Sunday, with sunny intervals forecast before rain returns in the late afternoon and early evening.

Sam Fender closed the festival on Saturday evening (Lesley Martin/PA)

Festival director Geoff Ellis said organisers were “keeping a close eye on the weather” as he praised the reaction to the weekend line-up.

He said: “The bar was set high across the site and it’s always amazing to witness fans discovering new music from the likes of Swim School and Heidi Curtis.