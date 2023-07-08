Bride-to-be among revellers arriving for day two of Trnsmt music festival

TRNSMT Festival

A bride-to-be celebrating her hen weekend was among revellers to arrive at the second day of the Trnsmt music festival in Glasgow.

Vanessa Newbury, from Inverurie, arrived at the Glasgow Green festival on Friday for her hen weekend, joined by friends Claire Knox and Morag Smith.

Ms Newbury, soon to be Mrs Walker, will get married on September 23 this year.

When asked why she decided to come to Trnsmt for her hen weekend, she said: “Vibes, good vibes!

“I gave the girls a list of what I would like to do and I said I would like to go to Trnsmt.

“It was vibes, I thought…’Why not’?”

Maisie Peters performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday as temperatures rise and the Met Office issued a warning.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the majority of the UK between 9am and midnight on Saturday.

As of 11am on Saturday, the Met Office forecast raises the chance of thunderstorms between 5pm and 7pm and again at 10pm – around the time headliner Sam Fender will be set to take the stage.

The first night of the festival was brought to close by Britpop legends Pulp and on Saturday, Sam Fender will take to the stage after Kasabian, Maisie Peters and Mimi Webb.

Also arriving for day two of the festival were 16-year-old Athena Olivia Sharpe Pantos and 18-year old Brook Morrison from Fife.