Tickets remain on sale as music fans prepare to flock to Trnsmt

Music fans still have time to buy a ticket for Scotland’s biggest festival, which begins on Friday.

Trnsmt will host some of the UK’s biggest artists, including first day headliners Pulp.

Also performing on the first day of the festival will be George Ezra, Niall Horan and Paul Heaton.

LINEUP UPDATE: Glasgow locals Dead Pony Band will now join the bill alongside boyish. Swim School will now be opening the mainstage on Saturday. Please note, due to unforeseen circumstances FLO can no longer perform at TRNSMT Festival.

Former One Direction star Horan will perform at the festival on Glasgow Green a day after taking to the stage at the Stavern Festival in Norway.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Miss you! Been taking it easy after a crazy period of work. Rested and Can’t wait for this weekends festivals in Stavern and Glasgow.”

On Saturday, Sam Fender will headline Trnsmt, and the 1975 will bring the festival to a close on Sunday.

Other notable main stage bands include Kasabian, The View and The Kooks.

Cat Burns will headline the King Tut’s stage on Friday, with LF System and Nothing But Thieves doing so on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Festival-goers will also have the chance to hear some of the UK’s finest up-and-coming musicians, with more than 20 acts set to perform on the River Stage.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of the festival, said: “We’re all set and ready to go. The site looks fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome music lovers to Glasgow Green to kick things off at Trnsmt 2023.

“With more than 80 incredible artists performing across the weekend, from international stars to up-and-coming local talent, it’s set to be a massive three days packed full of good tunes and huge energy. We can’t wait to see the city up and dancing once again.”