Billie Eilish tells fans ‘get ready to sob’ over song for upcoming Barbie movie

US singer Billie Eilish has announced that she will be releasing a new song for the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie.

The Bad Guy singer, 21, told her fans that they should be “ready to sob”, as she revealed What Was I Made For? will be out this month.

Big names in pop including Lizzo, Charli XCX and Nicki Minaj had already been announced as being on the soundtrack to the film, directed by Lady Bird filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

In a Thursday Instagram post, Eilish wrote: “What Was I Made For?’ Coming out July 13th at 7am PT. !!!!!!!! We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me.

“This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

The Barbie Movie Instagram account had teased the album in May with a picture depicting Robbie reading a Barbie News broadsheet.

On the line-up was artist Ava Max, British singer Charli XCX, American singer/songwriter Dominic Fike, London-born Albanian chart-topper Dua Lipa, South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty and American singer of Abcdefu Gayle.

Three-piece family band Haim, rapper Ice Spice and Colombian singer Karol G were also on the cover.

They were joined by Truth Hurts singer Lizzo, rapper Nicki Minaj, British artist Pink Pantheress, Australian instrumentalist Tame Impala, rapper The Kid Laroi and actor Ryan Gosling.

Single Dance The Night by Dua Lipa has already been released and so has Speed Drive by Charli XCX.

Based on the Mattel doll, the Barbie movie will star Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as Ken, whilst a number of other actresses will play different types of Barbie.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey will portray Physicist Barbie and Dua Lipa will star as Mermaid Barbie.

Director Greta Gerwig has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, director of films such as Marriage Story and Frances Ha.

Mark Ronson is executive producer on the Barbie album, which will be available on July 21 when the film comes out.

Back in 2020, singer Eilish was featured on the James Bond soundtrack with single No Time To Die, which won an Academy Award for best original song in 2022.