Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome second child

ShowbizPublished:

The boy named Barry Bruce Trainor arrived on July 1 – the seventh anniversary of the couple’s first date.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has revealed she and husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second baby.

The child, a boy named Barry Bruce Trainor, arrived on July 1 – the seventh anniversary of the couple’s first date.

They shared a collection of photos of themselves and the newborn baby on Instagram on Tuesday.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the US singer wrote.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!

“Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Trainor and Sabara announced the birth of their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021.

The couple got engaged in December 2017 when Spy Kids actor Sabara surprised Trainor with a proposal on her 24th birthday.

They tied the knot the following year.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News