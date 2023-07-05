Media committee to grill RTE executives over barter accounts

RTE board members and executives leaving the media committee last week

Representatives from Ireland’s national broadcaster are to face a grilling over the use of multiple barter accounts as they appear before the parliamentary committee on media.

RTE has been engulfed in crisis after revelations last month that it underreported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose 345,000 euro of additional payments to him between 2017 to 2022, some of which were processed through a commercial barter account.

The broadcaster acknowledged the existence of further barter accounts in statements on Tuesday night, despite chief financial officer Richard Collins telling the Public Accounts Committee last week that there was only one such account.

The main RTE campus in Donnybrook, Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Media Committee is due to meet at 1.30pm on Wednesday to ask further questions to RTE board members and executives, as well as the former chairwoman of the RTE board, Moya Doherty, and former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe.

RTE’s executive and board have said they will address the issue of the additional barter accounts during the session.

The hearing comes after the Government announced two reviews as part of an independent “root-and-branch examination” of RTE.

Media Minister Catherine Martin said she will use her powers under the Broadcasting Act 2009 to appoint a forensic accountant to examine the books or other records of account of the Irish state broadcaster.

Media Minister Catherine Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

It had previously been announced that the governance and culture of RTE would be looked at, but there is also to be a second review of contractor fees and human resources.

The furore around payments has since widened amid further revelations about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices.

Ms Martin said she expects to receive the final report within six months of the start of the examination, and “interim reports will be submitted as required”.