Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cardi B dons large feathered ensemble for Paris Fashion Week

ShowbizPublished:

The US rapper attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection which was presented on Monday.

France Haute Couture Fashion F/W 2024 Schiaparelli
France Haute Couture Fashion F/W 2024 Schiaparelli

Cardi B turned donned a majestic feathered ensemble as she arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

The US rapper attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection which was presented on Monday.

She wore a black corseted gown with gold trim and buttons, with a large fluffed black jacket from the Italian fashion house.

She accessorised her look with a black head wrap, multiple golden bangles and golden ear-earrings.

Cardi B was pictured on the front row of the Schiaparelli presentation, alongside Tracee Ellis Ross.

The US actress wore a blue and white shirt and matching trousers.

France Haute Couture Fashion F/W 2024 Schiaparelli
Cardi B, right, attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Posting a picture of her outfit on Instagram Cardi B hailed the show as “beautiful”.

“They always have an amazing show so what’s new?” she later told Vogue. “It never fails to surprise me.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News