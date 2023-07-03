Daniel Radcliffe: It’s a privilege to take time off work to spend time with son

The Lost City UK premiere – London

Daniel Radcliffe says it is a “real privilege” to be able to take time off working to spend time with his newborn son.

The Harry Potter star, 33, said having a child would make him “a bit more selective” with future projects, and would “probably work a little bit less for the next few years”.

A representative for the actor confirmed to the PA news agency in April that he and long-term partner Erin Darke had welcomed a son.

The couple announced they were expecting in March, and reportedly met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.

Speaking to US outlet Entertainment Tonight (ET), Radcliffe said he and Darke were “having a great time” with parenthood.

“It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing, it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him,” he said.

“I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.”

Radcliffe added that though he planned to work less, to spend time with his son, he would “never be stopping”.

“It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year,” he told ET.

“So, I will definitely be a bit more selective… I’ve always been selective, but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.”

“I’ll never be stopping. I don’t think that’s good for me either.”

Radcliffe, whose other film roles include 2012 horror The Woman In Black and 2016 surreal comedy Swiss Army Man, divides his time between the UK and US, with Darke.