Kate Garraway reflects on ‘extraordinary day’ collecting MBE with husband

Investitures at Windsor Castle

Kate Garraway has marvelled at her husband Derek Draper’s “determination” to watch her collect an MBE from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity – and received the award from William this week with Draper watching from a wheelchair nearby.

Former political adviser Draper, 55, fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Posting on Instagram, Garraway said: “Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle.

“I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience.

“So many of you have sent so many lovely messages, including the lady who stopped her car a few minutes ago outside our house to say ‘I know what you’re going through, and I know how much that moment meant and I am a nurse’.

“It was so wonderful to see Derek’s determination to be there, so kind of the Prince of Wales, to make it special for him and to recognise the work of Jake our incredible carer, who represents all those who make Derek’s daily life possible, and of course my long-suffering, Mum and Dad!”

Garraway said William made everyone receiving honours “feel as special as they are” and described the ceremony as humbling “to meet all the others much more deserving than myself”.

Kate Garraway after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pictures from the day showed Draper in a blue suit and striped tie, while his wife wore a cream dress with a bejewelled collar and a matching headpiece for the investiture ceremony.

The 56-year-old thanked sustainable British designer Lisa Redman for loaning her a “fit for a king dress” and Miss B’s Millinery for her bespoke matching hat.

Garraway added: “Tomorrow Derek is back in hospital and of course the daily struggles go on – but the fact that he was able to be part of Wednesday is to be treasured and can’t thank everyone in the @NHS and all around him who love him for making it possible.”

The TV presenter has since made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism – following Draper’s health struggle.