Electrical fire at Warner Bros Studios in US under investigation

An electrical fire which broke out at the Warner Bros Studios in California is under investigation, the Burbank Fire Department has confirmed.

Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air at the Hollywood set, where hit TV shows including Friends and The Big Bang Theory were filmed, in pictures circulating on social media.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Burbank Fire Department said: “At 1.38pm, Burbank Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire at Warner Brothers Studios in the 4300 block of W. Olive Ave., Burbank, CA.

“After arriving on scene, crews determined that an electrical transformer was on fire.”

The statement later added: “Fire crews quickly attacked the fire and knockdown occurred at 2.03pm. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

“The fire is currently under investigation.”

The Warner Bros set has been home to blockbuster Hollywood films including Batman & Robin, Casablanca and Inception.