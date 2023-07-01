Comedian Gabriel Iglesias ‘happy to be alive’ after private jet skids off runway

Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias said he is grateful to see another day after his private jet skidded “off the runway” and into a field in North Carolina.

The comedian and actor, who is travelling the US with his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy tour, shared a video of the plane and emergency crews with his 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

The 46-year-old captioned the post: “Emergency landing!!!

“Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all.”

“Grateful I live to see another day and YES I will be flying tomorrow… just not on this jet.”

In a statement given to US publications, the Cherokee County Office of the Sheriff said emergency services responded to a report of a 1987 Gulfstream sliding off the end of a runway at Western Carolina Regional Airport.

It said: “(The aircraft) had difficulty coming to stop for an undetermined reason and slid approximately 600 feet off the end of the runway.

“The local area had been experiencing heavy rain during the morning. One of the passengers of the aircraft was popular national comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, who has documented his experience on his Instagram page.”