Mae Muller on 10-month celibacy: I can be happy on my own

Mae Muller has revealed that going celibate for 10 months has made her realise she could be “happy” on her own.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter – best known as the UK’s entrant for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – said that the experience of abstaining from relationships allowed her to focus on “more important things”.

United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in May (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking as she released a new song, Muller said: “Me, Myself & I came so naturally because it was exactly how I was feeling.

“I became self-aware enough to realise that I’d always had a problem with needing male validation and thinking about how I was being perceived by men.

“I had to ask myself, who am I even doing this for? I got so sick of caring about other people’s opinions: I went celibate for 10 months, I focused on more important things.

“Going through that process showed me how happy I can be on my own.”

Me, Myself & I is being released following the singer’s dance-pop break-up single I Wrote A Song, which came second from the bottom at Eurovision.

The London-born singer took to the stage in Liverpool and finished 25th with 24 points.

Loreen won the competition with her song Tattoo, which is the second time the Swedish singer has claimed a victory, having also won the competition in 2012.

Next year, the competition will be held in Sweden on the 50th anniversary of the country’s first triumph — Abba’s 1974 victory with Waterloo.

Muller previously announced that her debut album, the 17 track-LP Sorry I’m Late, will arrive on September 15 and showcase her “vulnerable” side in an “empowering” way.

She has appearances booked for summer events across the UK including Oxfordshire’s Truck Festival, Brighton Pride and Norwich’s Sundown Festival and will be embarking on a tour beginning in November.