Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon invited to join Academy

Paul Mescal

Oscar-nominated Irish actors Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon are among the hundreds of new people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organisation announced on Wednesday it had extended membership invitations to 398 individuals who had “distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures”.

Mescal’s fellow best actor nominee Austin Butler, and best supporting actor winner Ke Huy Quan were also among the actors to be invited.

Kerry Condon (Ian West/PA)

Quan’s Everything, Everywhere, All At Once co star Stephanie Hsu was also listed, as were the film’s directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and British stars Nicholas Hoult and Lashana Lynch.

US pop superstar Taylor Swift was also listed as being invited, following her work on Where The Crawdads Sing, starring Daisy Edgar Jones, and Cats.

Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, also earned an invite for his work on Avatar: Way Of Water and Fifty Shades Of Grey.

An Irish Goodbye (Ian West/PA)

Tom Berkeley and Ross White, whose short film An Irish Goodbye won the Oscar for best live action short film, were invited in the Short Films and Feature Animation category.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership,” said Academy president Janet Yang.