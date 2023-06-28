Online trolling of Billy Nomates really sad, Sony Music boss says

Billy Nomates

The boss of Sony Music has told the Misogyny in Music inquiry that the “online trolling” of Billy Nomates after she performed at Glastonbury is “really sad”, and described the issue as “widespread” in the entertainment industry.

The House of Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee was continuing its work on Wednesday looking at the treatment of women and girls, including at live music events.

After her appearance on the Park Stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset on Friday, Nomates asked the BBC to remove a social media post due to alleged online abuse.

Today's session will be Misogyny in music. Join us in the Grimond Room, Portcullis House or on https://t.co/xfCUEjhCdj — Women & Equalities Committee (@Commonswomequ) June 28, 2023

The singer, 33, whose real name is Tor Maries, reportedly described the level of “personal abuse” as “insane” in a post which appears to have been deleted.

A clip posted by BBC Radio 6 Music was subsequently deleted at the weekend.

When asked at the inquiry about this issue, Jessica Carsen, senior vice president at Sony Music UK, said: “That artist isn’t a Sony artist.

“I think it’s really sad what happened to her, she shouldn’t have had to feel that way at all.

“I personally don’t work in an artist-facing role so an artist hasn’t said that to me, but are the pressures of online trolling – real? Yes, they are real, online trolling is widespread, unfortunately.”

The BBC said the full set by Nomates is still available on BBC iPlayer for “audiences to enjoy”.

A spokesman for the broadcaster told the PA news agency: “We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed.”

Nomates is also reported to have said that after her summer gigs “there will be no more shows”.

Natasha Mann, director of diversity and inclusion at Universal Music UK, also told the committee: “Online trolling is something real and very scary that everybody’s dealing.. all artists, actually.