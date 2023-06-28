Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in intensive care

Madonna

Madonna has been forced to postpone several upcoming tour dates after spending several days in intensive care.

The US pop superstar developed a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday but is expected to make a “full recovery”, her management said.

The singer had been about to embark on her Celebration Tour of North America and Europe, due to kick off in Canada in July.

A statement from Madonna’s talent agent Guy Oseary, shared online, read: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU (intensive care unit).

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.