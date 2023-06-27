Wheel Of Fortune to return with Graham Norton as host

Graham Norton

Wheel Of Fortune will return to television in 2024 with Graham Norton as host.

The classic game show will return to ITV and streaming service ITVX for eight episodes, including two celebrity specials.

It will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win a life-changing cash prize.

Graham Norton (Yui Mok/PA)

The turn of the wheel secures a cash value before contestants pick a letter to help them solve the puzzle. For every correct letter they reveal in the puzzle they win multiples of that amount.

Contestants could lose everything on a spin of the wheel which contains “bankrupts” and “lose a turn”.

In addition to cash, prizes will be added to the pot to help them reach the bonus round. Everything is up for grabs but only one lucky contestant will get the chance to add big money to their cash pot and see if they can take it home.

Norton said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience.

“My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!”

Wheel Of Fortune last aired on ITV in 2001, when it was hosted by Paul Hendy.

Previous hosts include John Leslie, Bradley Walsh and Nicky Campbell. Angela Ekaette, Carol Smillie, Jenny Powell and Terri Seymour all appeared as “hostesses”, often referred to as “glamorous assistants”.

It first launched in the UK in 1988, based on the American game show of the same name.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “We are thrilled to have the much-loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers.