Michelle Yeoh and Gwen Stefani among Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2024

Michelle Yeoh

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, Star Trek actor Chris Pine and singer Gwen Stefani will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

The new roster of honourees was announced on Monday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chadwick Boseman, the late star of Black Panther, will be honoured posthumously in the category of motion pictures.

Chadwick Boseman (Ian West/PA)

Yeoh and Pine will also be honoured in the category, alongside Marvel boss Kevin Feige, producer Chris Meledandri and acting stars Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Christina Ricci.

English rock band Def Leppard are due to receive stars in the recording category, as are Stefani and US hip-hop heavyweight Dr Dre.

Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood and Darius Rucker join them in the category.

Honourees in the television category include Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, Raul De Molina and Lili Estefan.

Gwen Stefani Jennifer (Graylock/PA)

Soul singer Otis Redding will receive a posthumous star in the category of live theatre/live performance, which will also honour 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski.

“The selection committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honourees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said chairwoman Ellen K.

“The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people.