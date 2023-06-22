Victoria Pendleton announces death of twin brother following brain tumour

The Sun Military Awards

Victoria Pendleton has announced the death of her twin brother Alex, who had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” brain tumour.

The former track cyclist turned jockey said her brother died at the age of 42 on Thursday morning.

In an Instagram post, Pendleton wrote: “If you know me then you likely know my twin brother Alex, I just wanted to let you know that this morning Alex sadly passed away after an epic battle against an aggressive brain tumour.

“He will be painfully missed by many. Rest in peace my kind, brave twinnie, you will forever be in our hearts.”

The Olympian received messages of condolences from celebrities including presenter Geth Jones, retired athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, adventurer Ben Fogle, This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary and Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu.

Sharing crying and love heart emojis, Dame Kelly wrote: “I am so so sorry to read this Vic #sending much love to you and family Xx.”

Snowboarder Jamie Nicholls also wrote: “Lots of love VP. Incredibly sorry for your loss and thinking of you.”

Pendleton, also known for her appearances on Emmerdale, A Question Of Sport and Celebrity SAS, retired from cycling after winning gold at the London 2012 Olympics.