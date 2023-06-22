Trainspotting musical to be released in mid-2024, author reveals

Irvine Welsh

Scots author Irvine Welsh has announced the highly anticipated Trainspotting musical will launch in mid-2024.

The renowned Scots writer is also releasing a new book in August alongside fellow authors John King and Alan Warner.

The three authors released a joint-novella in 2020 named The Seal Club.

Irvine Welsh arrives for the Pride of Scotland Awards at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

He also confirmed a second season of his hit show, Crime, will be released next year.

Speaking from the red carpet at the annual Pride of Scotland Awards, the actor said: “I’ve got a book out in August with John King and Alan Warner.

“I’ve got season two of Crime coming out on ITVX in September, and I’ve got the Trainspotting musical out in the middle of next year.”

Dougray Scott arrives for the Pride of Scotland Awards at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023.

Actor Dougray Scott stars in Crime as detective Ray Lennox.

The show’s first season launched in 2021, and fans have been anticipating the release of season two.

Scott, also present at the Pride of Scotland Awards, confirmed he has recently finished filming the show.