Loreen among winners at Attitude Pride Awards

Loreen

Loreen has been named a pride icon at the Attitude Pride Awards 2023.

The Swedish singer/songwriter, who clinched victory at the Eurovision Song Contest this year for a second time with her power ballad Tattoo, was announced as a winner at the LGBT+ event on Thursday at The Langham hotel in London.

The awards aim to celebrate figures, sometimes unsung, who have “championed rights or challenged stigma in the face of adversity”.

Model Munroe Bergdorf was also among those named as a winner of a pride icon award (Matt Crossick/PA)

Loreen told the annual ceremony – hosted by Spice Girl Emma Bunton – she had “never felt” more “accepted” than within the LGBT+ community, who she called her “biggest inspiration”.

The 39-year-old musician said: “Thank you so much for this … this community is all about love.”

Model Munroe Bergdorf, who made history in January 2022 as the first transgender woman to feature on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK, singer/songwriter Victoria Canal and DJ Barbara Butch were also among those named as winners of the pride icon award.

When asked by the PA news agency earlier if she saw London as the centre for pop music, Loreen said: “I see London as the epicentre for creativity. You guys are the trendsetters.

The annual ceremony was hosted by Spice Girl Emma Bunton (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Whatever happens, whenever you want to see what is trending, what is the new thing? I go to England (or) London to see ‘oh my god that is trending right now’.

“Then it’s going to be big, like in a year or so. So this is the space where all the trendsetters live.”

She previously told journalists at the event she had thought about moving to London after feeling a “lot of emotional energy” recently.

Loreen said: “It’s amazing. I was in Paris and when I came to London, I (thought) I think I’m going to move here. I’m (going to) be staying here.”

Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps was among the guests at the star-studded event (Matt Crossick/PA)

Other gongs also went to Nigerian activist Joel Mordi, founder of clothing company Deaf Identity Luke Christian, London firefighter Tracy Doyle and TV personality Ryan Lanji.

LGBT+ campaigner Dr Jo Hartland, Trans Pride Brighton organiser Sarah Savage and podcast hosts Michael and Paul Atwal-Brice were also named by the magazine’s awards.