Joanna Lumley and Patrick Stewart among stars urging compassion towards refugees

Sir Patrick Stewart and Dame Joanna Lumley

Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Patrick Stewart are among the famous faces who have signed a letter calling for “more kindness and compassion” towards refugees.

The open letter, addressed to the British public, says the group feels it is “more important than ever” for society to have “empathy and understanding towards those who have been forced to flee their home” given the humanitarian crisis around the world.

The celebrities, who also include actor Stephen Fry, comedian Mel Giedroyc and Spooks star David Oyelowo, have teamed up with humanitarian aid organisation International Rescue Committee to mark World Refugee Day on Tuesday.

Actor Stephen Fry is among the signatories to the letter (PA)

Vera actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, Luther actress Indira Varma, Hamilton stage star Jamael Westman, YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg and British chef and TV personality Delia Smith are also among the signatories to the letter.

It reads: “This World Refugee Day we are standing together with the International Rescue Committee to call for more kindness and compassion towards those who seek sanctuary in the UK.

“With record levels of humanitarian need around the world, it is more important than ever for us to have empathy and understanding towards those who have been forced to flee their homes.”

It also refers to the recent unrest in Sudan which they say is a “stark reminder of the urgency of this issue”, with the United Nations reporting on Saturday that one million children have been displaced.

The letter continues: “We must remember that these are human beings, not dissimilar to you and me, who through no fault of their own have been forced to flee their homes under unimaginable circumstances.

“They have experienced profound loss – leaving behind homes, families, communities, and careers – and are in desperate need of protection and support.

“Refugees are people who bring great potential and diverse strengths, who can enrich and make great contributions to our economy and society, especially when offered welcome and the right support.

“If we shut the door to refugees, we are not only turning our backs on people in need, but we are depriving our society of the resilience, skills, innovation and unique perspectives that they offer.”

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe.