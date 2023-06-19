Further mountain search finds no trace of missing actor Julian Sands

Art Fund

A further search of the Mount Baldy area in southern California failed to find missing British actor Julian Sands, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sands was reported missing on January 13 after setting out for a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The 65-year-old actor – known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee – was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area.

Searches were halted temporarily in March due to the risk of avalanches, but the Sheriff’s Department said a further search for Sands took place on Saturday and was unable to locate the missing man.

A statement said: “On June 17, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr Sands was not located.

“Saturday’s search included over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff. Their efforts were supported by two helicopters, and drone crews.

“Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts. Additionally, drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow.”

Julian Sands’ family has previously praised the ‘heroic search teams’ who have searched for the missing actor since his disappearance in January (Ian West/PA)

The statement added: “Since January, the Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight searches (ground and air) specific to Mr Sands, with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours.

“Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area.

“Mr Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department previously said its goal was “to bring closure” to Sands’ family.