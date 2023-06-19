Notification Settings

Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show ahead of Glastonbury headline slot

Published:

The rock band is headlining the Pyramid Stage this Friday.

Alex Turner

Arctic Monkeys have said they are “extremely sorry” as they cancelled their upcoming show in Dublin as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis.

The rock band has just performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday and were due to perform in Malahide Castle in Dublin on Wednesday.

The group is also headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday at the festival in Worthy Farm returns for a 51th year.

A statement posted to the band’s official Twitter account, read: “We are extremely sorry to announce that we are cancelling Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and, following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitable cause to all their Irish fans.”

They added that full refunds will be credited back to ticket purchasers’ accounts within the next six working days.

