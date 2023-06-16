Notification Settings

Niall Horan celebrates album The Show going to number one

Showbiz

It is the second time a Niall Horan album has reached the number one spot in the charts.

The Show by Niall Horan has gone to number one on the UK albums chart, the Official Charts Company said.

Former One Direction member Horan said that he “wasn’t expecting” his third album to reach the top spot, which beat new entry to the charts Power To Play by McFly.

Talking about the news, Horan said: “I’ve just received my official number one album award for this week’s UK number one album The Show.

“Thank you so much to everyone who purchased (a copy). This album means so much to me and I’m glad that you love it.

“I really wasn’t expecting this, I really appreciate it. Thank you so much, folks.”

The Show is Horan’s second number one album as a solo artist after his LP Heartbreak Weather topped the charts in 2020.

Horan’s debut album Flicker (2017) peaked at number three.

In 2010, the musician found fame when he joined boy band One Direction who formed on the TV show The X Factor.

The group released multiple albums before they went into hiatus in 2016, with each member going on to establish themselves as a solo artist.

Niall Horan’s album The Show has gone to number one on the official albums chart (Official Charts Company)

Former One Direction member Harry Styles has released two number one albums since the group disbanded and his 2022 LP Harry’s House is still in the album charts, currently positioned at number four.

At number three on the albums chart this week is English rock band James with Be Opened By The Wonderful.

In at number five is The Highlights by The Weeknd which was first released in 2021.

Over in the singles chart, Dave and Central Cee kept the top spot with their single Sprinter, which has now been in the number one spot for two weeks.

According to the Official Charts Company, Sprinter has claimed the biggest streaming week of any rap song in UK chart history.

In the number two spot on the singles chart is Who Told You by J Hus featuring Drake, which is followed by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s song Miracle.

At number four is Giving Me by Jazzy with React by Switch Disco and Ella Henderson in the number five position.

Meanwhile, Hackney dance group Rudimental claimed their highest-charting single (number six) since 2018 with Dancing Is Healing featuring Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry.

