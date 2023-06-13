Three new Grammy Award categories added for 2024

Our goal at the #RecordingAcademy is to recognize and honor the very best in music from across the globe.

Today, we're proud to announce a new category for the 66th GRAMMY Awards – Best African Music Performance.

Learn more:

— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 13, 2023