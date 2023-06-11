World XI storms to victory over England in Soccer Aid clash

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022 – The London Stadium

The World XI team has stormed to victory in celebrity football match Soccer Aid with a 4-2 victory.

England were beaten for a fifth consecutive year, at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.

Soccer Aid for United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) 2023 had raised more than £14.6 million by the time the match was over.

World XI captain and Olympian Usain Bolt scored the first goal of the match before half-time.

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield got England level in the second half, just before long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah tackled Bolt to the ground.

SCHOLESYYYYYY!! It's another goal for England in quick succession as they take the lead

Minutes later, former Manchester United player Paul Scholes scored for England before needing treatment on the pitch.

Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane then grabbed the spotlight, with his World XI team’s second and third goals.

Love Island star Kem Cetinay, who commentators said is the all-time top goal-scorer in Soccer Aid history, then made it 4-2.

Ahead of the match, rapper Stormzy, who was part of England’s management team, sounded confident, saying: “We just need to bring it home, that’s the main thing.”

The grime star added that his team should end its losing streak “today”.

England’s Paul Scholes (centre) receives treatment during the game (Will Matthews/PA)

Making his first appearance for England, Loki star Tom Hiddleston said: “I’m out there with some of the greatest players in the world and my resolution is to just work hard, run all day, stay alert.”

Hiddleston also encouraged fans in the stadium to donate and light up the stadium ahead of Tom Grennan singing Here to the crowd.