Love Islander pulled in different directions as boys compete for her affections

Love Islander Molly Marsh will be pulled in different directions as she is caught between the affections of the male contestants in the latest episode.

Both Zachariah Noble and Sammy Root, who are coupled up with other villa residents, express their interest in 21-year-old musical theatre performer Molly on Sunday’s instalment of the ITV2 reality dating show.

Project manager Sammy is partnered with aesthetics practitioner Jess Harding after the female islanders were given the power to choose who they wanted to be partnered with on Friday’s episode.

Following the re-coupling in the new episode, Sammy tells Molly: “At the end of the day, I don’t (want to) come across (as being) in your face, but at the same time, I don’t (want to) waste my time.”

Replying, Molly says: “I’m not closing myself off, I’m not doing that because it’s way too early, so you don’t have to think I’m out of bounds, because I’m not.”

They had previously flirted when the 22-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell.

Elsewhere, Zachariah also tells Molly: “I feel like I needed to say something right now, I’m definitely just trying to put myself out there right now, I’m definitely thinking about you.”

The personal trainer and basketball player, who entered as a bombshell, later kisses her in the challenge, which sees the male contestants grab as much Love Island cash as possible to buy a gift for the girl of their choice.

Catherine Agbaje, who Zachariah is in a couple with in the villa, calls his behaviour “f***** up”.

There has also been previous tension between Molly and her partner Mitchel Taylor when she kissed Zachariah and Tyrique Hyde during a challenge.

Earlier in the week, Mitchel told Whitney Adebayo he only has eyes for Molly and is closed off from getting to know the other girls.

He later told Molly that he would let her do her “thing” as she explores her options.