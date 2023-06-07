Love Islander has ‘day made’ by surprise date with first female bombshell

Love Island

An entrepreneur from London will be the newest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa.

Whitney Adebayo, 25, will go on a date with Andre Furtado in the latest episode of Love Island, which returned to screens on Monday for its 10th season.

Whilst relaxing on the sun loungers, Andre receives a text to let him know about the new bombshell, which reads: “Andre, Whitney is waiting for you at the beach for a champagne date.

“Please get ready to leave the Villa. #BigDayForDre #BaeWatch”

Andre reacts to the text saying “you’ve made my day”, before getting ready for the date.

First Look: Bombshell Whitney makes André's day! Catherine and Zachariah turn up the romance, but newly-single André might not be lonely for long! Will sparks fly on his date with Whitney? ? Love Island returns tonight at 9pm. — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2023

The boys huddle together and Tyrique Hyde says: “You got this. You’re the man, be yourself. Bring it home for the lads.”

Bombshell arrival Zachariah Noble caused havoc on Tuesday when he was given the power to choose a girl to couple up with and decided on Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin.

In the latest episode, Noble will take Agbaje out on their first date together, receiving a text that says: “Zachariah, It’s now time to date Catherine up on the terrace. #SweetBeginnings”

Zachariah and Catherine head up to the terrace to enjoy a romantic fruit and chocolate platter in private alongside a glass of fizz.

The opening episode of Love Island was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers, which was more than a million down on the last summer launch which saw an average of 2.4 million viewers.