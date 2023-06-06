Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘no longer romantically involved’ – reports

ShowbizPublished:

The two musicians have been pictured multiple times together in recent months, amid speculation of a relationship.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and 1975 frontman Matty Healy are “no longer romantically involved”, according to reports.

The two have been pictured multiple times together in recent months, amid speculation of a relationship.

Healy also gave a surprise performance at Swift’s Eras Tour show last month in Nashville, Tennessee, when he appeared on stage alongside Phoebe Bridgers, who was supporting Swift.

Graham Norton Show – London
The two musicians have been pictured multiple times together in recent months, amid speculation of a relationship (PA)

A source told US outlet People the relationship was “always casual”.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved,” the source told People.

Other US outlets, including TMZ, also reported the pair were no longer romantically linked.

Representatives for Swift and Healy have been approached for comment.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News