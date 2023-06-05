The Libertines’ Pete Doherty welcomes baby girl with wife Katia de Vidas

Pete Doherty

The Libertines singer Pete Doherty has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Katia de Vidas.

The musician, 44, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of a newborn’s hospital tag, which said she was born on May 31, as well as a picture of the baby curled up.

She is called Billie-May Doherty.

Friends and fans were among those to congratulate the pair in the social media post’s comments.

The couple are in the band The Puta Madres, with de Vidas on keyboard and Doherty as the frontman, and married in 2021.

Doherty has a son, Astile, from a previous relationship with singer Lisa Moorish and a daughter to model Lindi Hingston.

The musician was also previously in a high-profile relationship with supermodel Kate Moss.