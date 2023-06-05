England cricketers to become first LGBT couple to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt

England women’s cricketers Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt will become the first LGBT couple to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The sport stars will read two stories during Pride month, one being Emily Coxhead’s uplifting story Find Your Happy, which follows a sloth who teaches young readers what to do if they are feeling difficult emotions and the joy of being happy.

They will appear on the children’s show from Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, which will host the opening match of both the Women’s Ashes and the third year of The Hundred later this year.

Cricketers Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Abtaha Maqsood will also read for the children’s educational show in the coming weeks (CBeebies/BBC/PA)

Ahead of their episode airing on Friday June 9, Nat said she hopes she has put her “expressive face to good use” in the special programme.

“It’s really important to know that it is OK to feel different things or not fit in and to know that you will find your comfort zone”, she said.

“Becoming a CBeebies Bedtime Story reader is such an elite list to be joining and it’s such a special thing for us to be doing in Pride Month.”

Katherine said: “We had a lot of fun. We’re delighted to have been a part of it, especially as a couple and representing the cricket family.

“It’s really nice to be able to do something so different and hopefully our nieces and nephews will enjoy watching us read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.”

Scottish cricketer Abtaha Maqsood, who was the first woman to wear a Hijab while taking part in The Hundred, will also read a story from Trent Bridge which will air on July 14.

Scottish cricketer Abtaha Maqsood will also read a story from Trent Bridge (CBeebies/BBC/PA)

She will read two stories for the show, including Not Now, Noor! by Farhana Islam and Nabila Adani to mark South Asian heritage month.

It follows the story of Noor, who is curious to find out why the women in her family wear headscarves.

Maqsood said: “I absolutely loved reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story, it’s like nothing I’ve ever done before and I’m really excited to see it come to life.

“Both the stories I read are a great reminder that you can be whoever you want to be, no matter who you are, what religion you follow or what you choose to wear.”

Sports stars who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories include former rugby league player Rob Burrow, England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, ex-track and field athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, boxer Anthony Joshua and England footballer Leah Williamson.

Other famous faces to have appeared on the daily slot include Rose Ayling Ellis, Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles and Kate Winslet.