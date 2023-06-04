Ghetto Kids kick off Britain’s Got Talent final dominated by child stars

Britain’s Got Talent 2023

Bruno Tonioli’s golden buzzer act Ghetto Kids has kicked off the Britain’s Got Talent grand final with a “joyous” celebration of Africa.

The Uganda-born group, whose ages range from five to 13, opened the show with a routine to a medley of songs including Africa by Toto and shared a flag of their country during the performance which ended with a shower of golden glitter.

The children, who were given a new start in life by the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation, said before their performance: “If we won, we would be able to build a home for kids like us.”

Sunday’s show marks judge Tonioli’s first grand final after joining the ITV talent show’s panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon this year.

Tonioli said of his golden buzzer act: “Seeing you makes me feel happy to be alive… you really are the pride of Africa,” meanwhile Dixon said: “I can’t put it into words how much joy you have brought us this year – You’ve done Uganda proud.”

Cowell asked the “joyous” group to come back every single year, adding: “This isn’t easy, you’ve got a few days to prepare something, in terms of personality, talent, everything worked…for me by a mile this was your best performance.”

The winner will scoop a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.