Dwayne Johnson announces return to Fast & Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs

Dwayne Johnson has announced his return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

The American actor, who is also known as The Rock and for his earlier career as a professional wrestler, first appeared in Fast Five as agent Luke Hobbs of the US Diplomatic Security Service.

He previously said in December 2021 that there was “no chance” he would return for film series following him starring in The Fate Of The Furious, also called Fast & Furious 8.

Johnson was then absent from Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, but did appear in 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, opposite Jason Statham.

In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, Johnson said: “So I am 100% confirming to you guys around the world that yes, it is true. Hobbs is back. Hobbs is back in the Fast & Furious franchise.”

He added that it has been “so incredibly, personally gratifying and satisfying and humbling and exciting to see” reactions from fans to the most recent instalment, Fast X, also known as Fast & Furious 10, which teased a Hobbs appearance in a mid-credit scene.

Johnson also said that him and Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies, are “brothers” and “despite us having our differences” they have to think about plans “much bigger than ourselves”.

He added: “So if you thought that The Rock vs ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin headlining three Wrestlemanias… was earth shattering, well wait until you see what happens when Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa in Fast X) and Hobbs collide?

“Anyway, that’s way down the road, I’ll keep you guys updated on everything.”

Johnson was a successful WWE wrestler for eight years before making a name for himself in Hollywood.

In an interview with CNN in December 2021, Johnson said he “was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return”.

It has long been rumoured that Diesel and Johnson feuded during the filming of the Fast & Furious movies.

However, in the latest Twitter post, he also wrote: “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us.