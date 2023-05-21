Beyonce fans hail ‘true class act’ as singer dazzles through Edinburgh rain

Beyonce

Beyonce fans hailed the singer as “a true class act” after she dazzled them with an energetic “once-in-a-lifetime experience” in Edinburgh.

The global superstar delighted a crowd of more than 50,000 at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday night, with fans dancing and singing along throughout the show despite pouring rain.

During the second UK show of her Renaissance world tour, she performed hit tracks from her dance music-focused seventh studio album including Alien Superstar and Cuff It.

The singer also dove into her back catalogue as she delivered powerful renditions of classic songs like Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top.

She paired her tightly co-ordinated routines with all the theatrics you would expect from the pop star including steam machines, laser lights, pyrotechnics and video projections.

Beyonce performed before a crowd of 54,943 fans at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield (Mason Poole/PA)

Metallic silver is the tone of the tour, with many of her outfits glistening under the spotlights, including what appeared to be a diamond-encrusted bodysuit with co-ordinating thigh-high boots.

At one stage, the star performed on top of a truck while donning a silver sparkly fitted top with a metallic-plated chest piece alongside matching trousers and boots.

She also paid homage to her nickname “Queen Bey” with a black and yellow striped bodysuit paired with black latex boots as dancers wearing antennas moved around her.

Lucas Vassilis, 27, from Newcastle, was among the many devoted fans that travelled from near and far to witness the pop star grace the stage.

He told the PA news agency her performance in Edinburgh was “sensational”, adding: “The crowd sang their hearts out in the rain and Beyonce reciprocated that energy through and through! A true class act.”

After first seeing the singer perform when he was aged 15, the Murrayfield show marked his fifth Beyonce experience and he will make his way to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Tuesday to see her again.

Vassilis said he “absolutely” felt it was worth paying the price tag to see her multiple times as he felt her Renaissance album “resonated with a lot of the queer community and had to celebrated live on more than one occasion”.

Self-confessed Beyonce “superfan” Rebecca Baty, 34, from Newcastle, described the Edinburgh show as the “best live concert” she had ever seen.

During the second UK show of her Renaissance world tour, she performed hit tracks from her hit dance music-focused seventh studio album (Andrew White/PA)

She told PA: “I’ve seen Beyonce 11 times now and this is my favourite tour she’s ever done.

“The production is amazing and I loved the set list as it’s based around her latest album.

“The crowd and the atmosphere were amazing too! She really seemed to enjoy performing in Edinburgh.”

Kate Arkwright, 24, who travelled from London for the performance, told PA: “Like the album itself, Renaissance world tour was an incredible celebration of queer black culture, acknowledging the roots of house music whilst getting everyone out of their seats and dancing along.

“Beyonce never misses a note and her performance combined with amazing sci-fi visuals and brilliant accompanying dancers was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The pop superstar will continue her tour in Sunderland on Tuesday at the Stadium Of Light before heading to Paris’ Stade De France and five nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

She then proceeds to North America with shows in July, August and September.

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years and she kicked it off in Stockholm, Sweden, with an explosive show in which she welcomed fans “to the Renaissance”.